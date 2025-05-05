Mother's Day is quickly approaching; if you haven’t gotten your mom a gift yet, allow me to tell you some of the items you should avoid.

Mixbook asked New Jersey moms to be honest about the gifts they’ve received in the past, and some of the objects that they admitted to getting are completely cringeworthy.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The worst gifts you could give your mom for Mothers’ Day

Last-minute homemade coupon book

While this might have been cute as a gift made in elementary school, there are only so many “free hug” coupons you can make with crayons before mom wants something a little nicer.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Gas station flowers

The half red / half dead bouquet that you pick up for your mother from the gas station on the way to her house… well, let’s just say she can tell.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Chocolates from another holiday

She gave you life, you can at least give her recent candies.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Gift card to your favorite store

Unless you two share a favorite store this selfish one is a massive “NO”.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Self-help books she didn’t ask for

This gift might as well be a handwritten note that says, “You drive me crazy. Be different.”

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

"How to Cook" cookbook

Another ‘slap in the face’ gift on what is supposed to be a special day.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Cleaning supplies

Unless mom specifically asks for cleaning supplies, you should steer clear of gifting her chores.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The absolute worst gift, according to New Jersey moms?

Weight loss products

This is not the time to tell your mother she needs to get in better shape. It’s time to let her know how much you appreciate all that she’s done for you.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Based on the responses, if you were thinking of giving Mama a feather duster or protein powder, you might want to reconsider.

Moms work hard enough; they don’t need a gift that sends the message “you should be doing more” or “you should look better.”

What do moms want on Mothers’ Day?

When asked how they’d prefer to spend Mother’s Day, nearly half (46%) said they simply wanted a quiet day at home with family.

Family Eating Meal Credit: monkeybusinessimages loading...

A fifth (20%) said a nice restaurant meal hit the spot, while others voted for special outings (11%), big family gatherings (9%), or even a day entirely to themselves (3%) - a small but mighty group of introverts reclaiming their peace.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

However you celebrate, have a great time.

❤️ Happy Mothers’ Day! ❤️

8 THINGS MOM WON'T TELL YOU SHE WANTS FOR MOTHERS DAY Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta

7 infamous moms for Mother’s Day Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

It's here! The ultimate 2025 summer guide of Jersey's biggest artists coming to NJ A complete list of artists you hear every weekend on New Jersey 101.5 that are touring the Garden State in 2025. Locations include venues in New Jersey, New York City, and Philadelphia.

All tours are in date order from May through November, with many artists reappearing on multiple dates for multiple shows. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.