The gifts New Jersey moms absolutely do NOT want for Mothers’ Day
Mother's Day is quickly approaching; if you haven’t gotten your mom a gift yet, allow me to tell you some of the items you should avoid.
Mixbook asked New Jersey moms to be honest about the gifts they’ve received in the past, and some of the objects that they admitted to getting are completely cringeworthy.
The worst gifts you could give your mom for Mothers’ Day
Last-minute homemade coupon book
While this might have been cute as a gift made in elementary school, there are only so many “free hug” coupons you can make with crayons before mom wants something a little nicer.
Gas station flowers
The half red / half dead bouquet that you pick up for your mother from the gas station on the way to her house… well, let’s just say she can tell.
Chocolates from another holiday
She gave you life, you can at least give her recent candies.
Gift card to your favorite store
Unless you two share a favorite store this selfish one is a massive “NO”.
Self-help books she didn’t ask for
This gift might as well be a handwritten note that says, “You drive me crazy. Be different.”
"How to Cook" cookbook
Another ‘slap in the face’ gift on what is supposed to be a special day.
Cleaning supplies
Unless mom specifically asks for cleaning supplies, you should steer clear of gifting her chores.
The absolute worst gift, according to New Jersey moms?
Weight loss products
This is not the time to tell your mother she needs to get in better shape. It’s time to let her know how much you appreciate all that she’s done for you.
Based on the responses, if you were thinking of giving Mama a feather duster or protein powder, you might want to reconsider.
Moms work hard enough; they don’t need a gift that sends the message “you should be doing more” or “you should look better.”
What do moms want on Mothers’ Day?
When asked how they’d prefer to spend Mother’s Day, nearly half (46%) said they simply wanted a quiet day at home with family.
A fifth (20%) said a nice restaurant meal hit the spot, while others voted for special outings (11%), big family gatherings (9%), or even a day entirely to themselves (3%) - a small but mighty group of introverts reclaiming their peace.
However you celebrate, have a great time.
❤️ Happy Mothers’ Day! ❤️
