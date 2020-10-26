I have a theory that somewhere in the cosmos before every Giants-Eagles game, the ghost of Chuck Bednarik clotheslines the ghost of Frank Gifford. That's what it feels like from the perspective of being a Giants fan.

From the Miracle of the Meadowlands 1, to the Clyde Simmons touchdown, to Carl Banks bouncing off Randall Cunningham, to Jake Elliot hitting a 61-yard game-winning field goal in 2017, to Miracle of the Meadowlands 2, they're all here. Add to that list the Evan Engram drop last Thursday night, which I totally expected long before it happened with the Giants holding an 11-point lead with 6 minutes left in the game. Didn't you?

Yes, in a season where the team desperately needs a win for their new head coach in a division where six wins could win it, they had a chance. If Evan Engram makes that catch, the Giants, bad as they are, are not only in contention with two wins, but they beat a team that they haven't beaten the last eight times they played them. Even if the G-Men go on to finish in last place, it would hurt a lot less knowing that they beat the Eagles, or is that just me?

But they didn't. Once again, the gods reached down from the sky and gently nudged the ball from Engram's outstretched hands. The Eagles, to no one's surprise, would then come back and win the game. With the Giants up by 11 with little over 6 minutes to go, my sons said, "Dad, we got this!" Dad replied, "Wait for it." And sure enough, the Eagles did what they had to do to win as Carson Wentz has done so many times in the past. The Giants did what they had to do to lose.

It wasn't always that way. Once upon a time not that long ago, the Giants had a quarterback who always gave them a chance, until he didn't. Now head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones have to get to the point where they know how to win. Winning doesn't come easy. It has to be learned and believed. When it comes to Eagles-Giants, the Eagles fully believe they're going to win the game, as Buddy Ryan once said. The Giants, it looks like, think they can win but when push comes to shove, they're not so sure. But I really believe the Giants in this regime are headed to that point.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

