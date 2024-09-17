GameStop to close more stores: These NJ locations are kaput

🎮 GameStop reports poor Q2 sales

MIDDLETOWN — It will be game over for more GameStop locations after a recent sharp drop in sales.

For over a decade, the video game retailer has struggled to adapt to a changing market shifting toward digital sales and downloads. GameStop saw five CEOs leave in five years as they all failed to turn the business around.

The problems continue for GameStop.

Sales fell over 31% in Q2 2024 compared to the same time the year before, according to the most recent earnings report.

GameStop closed 287 stores in 12 months

In March, GameStop announced that it had closed 287 locations within 12 months.

The bleeding hasn't stopped yet; the video game retailer said it's closing even more stores the next time around.

"While this review is ongoing and a specific set of stores has not been identified for

closure, we anticipate that it may result in the closure of a larger number of stores than we have closed in the past few years," the company said in a recent filing.

New Jersey has around 70 GameStop stores and it's not yet known which stores will close. New Jersey 101.5 has contacted a GameStop spokesperson for more information.

Closed NJ GameStop locations

The following GameStop stores in New Jersey are closed, according to its website. However, it's unclear which stores were closed most recently.

The stores are listed alphabetically by municipality.

🔴 Acme Commons — 266 Dunns Mill Rd, Bordentown, NJ 08505

🔴 Monmouth Mall 1st Floor — 180 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

🔴 Wick Plaza — 561 US Highway 1, Edison, NJ 0881

🔴 Mansfield Commons — 1885 State Route 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

🔴 Hudson Mall — 701 Route 440, Jersey City, NJ 07304

🔴 Livingston Mall — 112 Eisenhower Parkway, Livingston, NJ 07039

🔴 Commons at Manahawkin — 733 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

🔴 Middletown Commons — 778 State Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748

🔴 Interstate Plaza Center — 25 Interstate Shop Center, Ramsey, NJ 07446

🔴 Rio Grande Plaza — 1500 Route 47, Rio Grande, NJ 08242

🔴 St. Georges Crossing — 869 St. Georges Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

