On the run: Man charged with murdering NJ mom

MANCHESTER — A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 25-year-old mother found shot to death in the stomach. He is a fugitive from justice.

Maxwell Johnston, 35, of Manchester, is the suspect in the killing of Gabriella Caroleo, of Barnegat. Her body was found near the intersection of Ridgeway Road (Route 571) and Hope Chapel Road (Route 547) in Manchester on June 27.

Johnston is also charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and being a certain person not to possess a weapon.

He was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Relationship between suspect, victim

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer did not disclose the relationship between Johnson and Caroleo or a possible motive.

The prosecutor did not say where Johnston may be. He said there was "some law enforcement activity in Howell" related to the investigation Monday night but it did not involve anyone who was barricaded.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about Johnson's location to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Manchester Township Police at 732-657-2009.

Caroleo was laid to rest on Tuesday. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to help with funeral expenses.

