From DJs to generators, here’s a spotlight on YOUR NJ business

For this Small Business Monday, we opened the lines to anyone working on the President's Day Holiday and got some great tips.

Dave from East Brunswick called to tell us he was on the road as a truck driver delivering goods to Rhode Island today. He also moonlights with his own entertainment company, performing as a DJ and a "KJ" with karaoke at local parties.

That got me thinking about another top professional who also runs an entertainment business, our own Bob Williams, New Jersey Traffic North.

Did you know that our friend Bob has musical talent? His company is Jersey's Favorite DJ's and he's ready to bring your next event to the next level. Did you know that in addition to listening to him throughout the morning show giving you critical updates for your commute, you could have him at your next event?

Caller Kostis from Monroe mentioned he works for Mark's Transportation, driving people across the Garden State and to area airports. He said that if you mention me, you get $10 off your ride!

Colleen from Chester works for Express Employment Professionals putting people to work. The three options they offer are temporary job opportunities then temporary-to-hire, trial basis, and direct hire. There are five locations covering all of New Jersey.

Brandy from Old Bridge works for a generator sale, installation, and repair company called W. Danley.

Pauleen from Hamilton quit her job of 32 years to work with her boyfriend, Jeff at his business, Jeff's Top Notch Garage in Hamilton Square. She called on her way to day one in the new gig!

