Friday in NJ: Dog beaten and burned; kittens thrown out car window

Columbia Avenue at Plymouth Street in Newark. A beaten, burned dog was found here on June 7, 2019. (Google Maps)

Police in both ends of the state are investigating shocking animal cruelty incidents that were reported on Friday.

In Newark, authorities said a dog was beaten to death and burned on the street, RLSMedia.com reported.

Police said residents of Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street, a residential neighborhood near Vailsburg Park, reported hearing young people causing a ruckus in the predawn hours. The carcass of the dog was discovered in the morning.

In South Jersey, police in Galloway said that several kittens were thrown out of a window of a moving car, Galloway Patch reported.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Jimmie Leeds Road near the Garden State Parkway. The witness was unable to get a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the dog in Newark should call police at 877-695-8477.

Information to help the Galloway cat case should be provided to police at 609-652-3705 or www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Police did not describe the condition of the kittens.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Animals, Atlantic County, Crime, Essex County, Galloway, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top