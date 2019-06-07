Police in both ends of the state are investigating shocking animal cruelty incidents that were reported on Friday.

In Newark, authorities said a dog was beaten to death and burned on the street, RLSMedia.com reported.

Police said residents of Columbia Avenue and Plymouth Street, a residential neighborhood near Vailsburg Park, reported hearing young people causing a ruckus in the predawn hours. The carcass of the dog was discovered in the morning.

In South Jersey, police in Galloway said that several kittens were thrown out of a window of a moving car, Galloway Patch reported.

The incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Jimmie Leeds Road near the Garden State Parkway. The witness was unable to get a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the dog in Newark should call police at 877-695-8477.

Information to help the Galloway cat case should be provided to police at 609-652-3705 or www.crimestoppersatlantic.com. Police did not describe the condition of the kittens.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .