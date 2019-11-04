Freehold woman went to psychic before she went missing, dad says

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Stephanie Parze of Freehold Township had gone to psychic for a "girls night out" hours before she went missing, according to her family.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Wednesday around 10 p.m. according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Her car was found parked at her address and her phone, purse and the shoes that she wore that night were found in her home, the office said.

Her father, Edward Parze, told the Asbury Park Press Stephanie Parze had gone to a psychic in New Brunswick the night she was last seen. She then went to her grandmother’s home, where she had been living since the grandmother died in 2018, the Press reports her father said.

The next day police were called when no one head heard from her, he said.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman on Monday said there was no new information regarding the ongoing investigation.

The family of another missing Monmouth County woman, Jacqueline Terrulli, said in a statement they were "very upset" to learn about Parze's disappearance.

"While there is no reason to believe that the two cases are related, it is still upsetting to for the Terrulli family to know that another family is going through the same heartache they have been going through for months," the family wrote. "(The family hopes) that Stephanie Parze is found quickly so that the Parze family does not have to endure what they have gone through."

Terruli's home was destroyed by fire on Sept. 12 and she has not been seen since.

The other resident of the home who police say was found by authorities in possession of Terrulli's vehicle and family jewels, as well as firearms, remains in custody until trial. Ronald Teschner, whose criminal history includes convictions for robbery, burglary and assault, has not been charged in connection with the fire or Terrulli's disappearance.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office asked anyone with information about Parze's whereabouts, or anyone who recently has had contact with Parze to call their office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Freehold Township police at 732-462-7908.

