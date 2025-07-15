Heartwarming: I was so charmed to see New Jersey kids do this
Over this past weekend, I had the pleasure of attending a classic Monmouth County event: Freehold Township Day.
The summer celebration is always well attended, bringing in families and friends to enjoy the rides, attractions, and live entertainment.
The popularity seemed to catch the eyes of two local kids, who saw this as an opportunity to make a quick buck.
The event takes place at Michael J. Tighe Park, the entrance of which is across from a development where attendees park, so there’s a ton of foot traffic.
As one of those foot trafficers, I passed these grade schoolers who had set up a table where they were making sales.
How kids make their own money
Picture your classic lemonade stand, but they are selling something different.
On one side, the younger boy was selling cold bottled water and the small bags of chips that you would get from a vending machine.
On the other side, the older sister was selling bracelets made of rubber bands and beads.
I made a point to acknowledge that she was like Taylor Swift with her friendship bracelets, which made me feel like I’m hip with the youth.
I am not.
Charmed and thrilled to see these young kids (the boy, a soon-to-be first grader, and the girl, a soon-to-be fourth grader), I simply had to buy a bracelet.
It’s so easy for older generations to say something like “kids these days don’t work hard,” but these young entrepreneurs saw the perfect opportunity to get foot traffic and take advantage of it.
I hope more children seize the day as well as they did. Plus, isn’t it nice to make an easy dollar?
