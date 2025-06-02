If you’ve never been to Michael J. Tighe Park in Freehold, you’re seriously missing out.

It’s a beautiful park with various playgrounds, fields, splash pads, and walking paths. I encourage anyone in the area to check it out.

One of the best times to visit the park is during its annual summer celebration: Freehold Township Day.

What is Freehold Township Day?

It’s a great way for those of us in central Jersey to hang out, enjoy local vendors, play games, go on rides, see fireworks, and listen to awesome live music. I started going as a kid and still enjoy it now as an adult.

The best part? It’s for a good cause: honoring our veterans.

Freehold Township Day will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025

The fun-filled festival will go from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at Michael J. Tighe Park.

Just a taste of what you can expect:

⚫ Free kids rides

⚫ A free teen center with a DJ

⚫ Live performances from two local cover bands: Screaming Broccoli and Phil Engel Band

⚫ A stunning fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.

⚫ Food trucks

⚫ Local vendors

A celebration of our veterans

Freehold Township Day is hosted by the Veterans Community Alliance, they’re dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families where needed.

The annual “Don’t Forget the Vets” car show will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.. Free dash plaques will be given to the first 100 cars.

Michael J. Tighe Park is located at 65 Georgia Rd in Freehold, NJ.

Have fun!

