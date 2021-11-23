Freehold, NJ man charged in Rittenhouse verdict riot

A Monmouth County man was among five people charged by the NYPD with rioting in Queens after protests against the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Wisconsin.

A masked group of around 40 people wearing black vandalized cars, destroyed American flags and attacked a police officer during the protest Friday night in the Middle Village neighborhood. The violence erupted hours after a jury acquitted Rittenhouse, according to the New York Post's coverage.

The owner of a white SUV told the Post that Charles Edmonds 37, spray-painted "f--k you" on it and used it on a "blue lives matter " bumper sticker.

Edmonds was charged with obstructing governmental administration, unlawful assembly and walking in a roadway.

The Post reported that Edmonds' father said his son was a teacher in Freehold but New Jersey 101.5 found no Department of Education record of a credentialed teacher by that name.

"Incidents like this damage our brand as a city, disrespect New Yorkers and endanger visitors and residents alike," New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams said in a tweet. "All those who participated in this reckless behavior must be found and held responsible to the full extent of the law. We will not be a city of chaos."

Rittenhouse was charged with killing two men and wounding a third with a rifle during a tumultuous night of protests over police violence against Black people in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.

