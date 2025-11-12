Santa Claus Is Coming to…Freehold! Well, he's actually there NOW!

Think back to being a kid around this time of year.

Little by little, you’d start to see Christmas decorations and twinkling lights go up around town — on light poles, in shop windows, and all over the mall. And little by little, that familiar excitement would start to build. The Christmas season was officially on its way!

Remembering the magic: When Santa’s arrival meant Christmas had begun

Then came the big tree — towering high, surrounded by stacks of shiny, decorative boxes. Each week, the mall decorations seemed to get a little more elaborate. Suddenly, a North Pole Village would appear, complete with a grand red velvet chair. And that’s when you knew… Santa would be arriving soon!

Back in the day, that magical day usually happened on Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. And when Santa arrived, it was a big deal. Long lines, big smiles, and everyone eager for that special photo with the man in red.

Photo by Srikanta H. U on Unsplash Photo by Srikanta H. U on Unsplash loading...

Santa returns to Freehold Raceway Mall for 2025 holiday season

Well, that day has arrived once again at Freehold Raceway Mall, where they’ve officially kicked off the holiday season in style!

Santa and his crew of cheerful elves touched down on Friday, November 7, 2025, and he’ll be greeting kids (and kids at heart) through the end of December.

Worried about those long lines? Don’t be! You can make an appointment ahead of time to save your spot.

Pet photos, sensory sessions, and more festive fun

And while you’re there, don’t miss Pet Photo Nights, where your furry friend can get their own festive photo with Santa. Those happen on November 17, 24, and December 1 and 8.

Plus, in partnership with Autism Speaks, the mall will host a Sensory Santa event on December 7 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., offering a quiet, comfortable experience for families who prefer a calmer setting.

So grab your list (and check it twice) — Santa Claus is officially in town! 🎅✨