FREEHOLD BOROUGH — A borough man has been charged with manslaughter after accidentally killing someone at a small gathering on Sunday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Efrain Cruz Jr., 45, is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute on the second-degree charge.

At approximately 8:32 p.m. on June 19, Freehold Borough officers were dispatched to the McDermott Street on a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they spotted a male victim with a single gunshot wound, the prosecutor's office said.

The victim, whose name and age have not been disclosed, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Cruz Jr. was "recklessly handling a firearm" that subsequently discharged and struck the victim.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact MCPO Detective Brian Hammarstrom, at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Borough Detective Samuel Hernandez, at 732-462-1233.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey