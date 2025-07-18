When you think of great delis in New Jersey, two names should immediately spring to mind: Fred & Murry. This iconic Freehold Township deli not only has an incredible history but also an awesome "Sloppy Joe," which we'll start with, as explained by new owner Kurt Loegel

"This towering skyscraper of a sandwich was — as I understand it — the brainchild of Fred and Murry back in the 1960s. Sometimes mistaken for the 'ground beef on a bun' sandwich of the same name, this New York/New Jersey deli-style Sloppy Joe is very different and stands out — literally and figuratively — from the rest.

"Fred and Murry discovered way back in the day that having one or two meats on a sandwich with the homemade Russian dressing and coleslaw was not enough. Why not combine all four of the most popular meats (corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, and turkey)? Just by mere experimentation, a whole new entity was born!"

Fred & Murry's Inside Fred & Murry's in Freehold Township. (Submitted photo)

WHO WERE FRED AND MURRY?

Fred and Murry Chalnick were brothers from Brooklyn who began with a small appetizing shop in 1960 and developed enough business and the acumen to migrate over to New Jersey with their whole family and built the interior of the deli/restaurant and furnished the kitchen by their own hand — all of the wood paneling, the tile flooring, the showcases, much of it is original and still in use and standing to this day! Fred and Murry Chalnick also were skilled cooks as well and developed the recipes themselves - all of which is still in use today!

THE HISTORY OF FRED & MURRYS

Fred and Murray retired in 1997 and sold the business to their nephews, Shawn and Dan Richelson, both of whom owned the deli until 2022. Fred and Murry would still come around for many years post-retirement to help out during the big Jewish holidays and to stop in and share some wisdom. Dan and Shawn emulated and expanded upon their uncles original vision and grew the business to even greater heights!

Knishes at Fred & Murry's in Freehold Township. (Submitted photo)

WHATS YOUR STORY AND HOW DID YOU COME TO BUY IT?

My name is Kurt Loegel, the new owner and operator of Fred & Murry's. Having been born and raised in Brooklyn myself, I grew up around the New York deli scene and unbeknownst to me would be taking the mantle of an esteemed deli in the future.

Once my family and I migrated to New Jersey in 2005, I was hired as a waiter at Fred & Murry's only days after moving to the state. Over time, I met and made many friends, mentors, and advisors that guided me. I made my way and graduated from Rutgers University all the while working at the deli — as a waiter and then on the counter — and post-graduation, I tried my hand at becoming a paralegal for several years with some success but kept on working at the deli on the side because I loved being there so much.

In 2015, as Dan and Shawn were beginning their process of stepping back a bit more, they made me "an offer I couldn't refuse" to become the manager of the deli and I leapt at the opportunity. Soon after that, I was on the trajectory of ownership, and it culminated in my buying them out in 2022 and beginning my reign.

The counter at Fred & Murry's in Freehold Township (Submitted photo)

WHAT'S YOUR VISION FOR FRED & MURRYS?

This store has such amazing potential and a superlative track record and lush history of success (over 40 years in New Jersey, 65 years as a total entity), that I feel that Fred & Murry's should be the Katz's Deli of New Jersey. When people go to Manhattan, they think of Katz's. When folks come to Jersey, they should think Fred & Murry's — that WE should be a destination place! That is the goal.

WHAT SETS FRED & MURRY'S APART FROM OTHER DELIS?

Firstly, there are not that many kosher delis around these days, and fortunately, we are one of the few and proud to be here for so long and looking to do even more.

Our food, our recipes are timeless classics. The atmosphere in the store is old-fashioned and laid back. Our personnel are friendly, inviting, and happy to serve. As the owner, I am passionate about having a work environment that is diligent and focused, but that the workplace is an enjoyable and fun experience for all of us here. I think that also makes the customers feel at home. We develop relationships with customers, we have our regulars, and it is a treat to see them and to serve them.

We are much more than a kosher deli: We have a full-service restaurant, an entire banquet hall for any sort of party/event, tons of catering, deliveries anywhere, and everything in between. And we are on the brink of an entertainment boon as well with the comedy club. This is the place to be — and you can't quite find anywhere else like it.

WHAT YOU SHOULD ALSO KNOW

Fred & Murry's is renowned for its catering. We make all sorts of sandwich platters, meat platters, assorted wraps, smoked fish platters, lox platters, dessert and fruit platters. And we do a catered sloppy joe as well, which is another major hit. We can cater for as little as five people to 500 people - whatever the occasion and wherever the location, we are game to cater!