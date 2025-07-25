Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Friday:

ICE raid in Princeton (Google Maps, ICE.gov, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) ICE raid in Princeton (Google Maps, ICE.gov, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at a workplace on Harrison Street at 6:45 a.m.

Overall, 15 people were detained, Princeton officials said on the borough’s Facebook page, citing the ICE field office director.

“Please know that ICE did not notify the Municipality of Princeton or the Princeton Police Department of their presence or actions. Please know that the Princeton Police do not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” municipal officials said in the same update.

A self-billed grassroots migrant justice organization, Resistencia en Accion NJ, said that the ICE agents arrived in a white van and detained workers from a landscaping company.

“We understand that news like this may be alarming, and we want to assure you that we are committed to keeping our community informed," Princeton officials added in their Facebook statement on Thursday.

A hacker disrupted an online meeting to discuss who would host New Jersey's gubernatorial debates this fall. (Canva/Townsquare Media) A hacker disrupted an online meeting to discuss who would host New Jersey's gubernatorial debates this fall. (Canva/Townsquare Media) loading...

The state's Election Law Enforcement Commission had scheduled the meeting to hear from media companies and other partners seeking to sponsor the debates. The meeting had been marred by a variety of noises before the disruption occurred.

“Internet hackers perpetrated a vile and shocking breach of public trust," the commission said in a statement. "ELEC ended the meeting as quickly as possible and offers its apologies to all who witnessed the attack.”

The commission notified the governor's office and the state Attorney General's Office about the disruption and said it is seeking a full investigation into the incident.

Haddonfield Little League) A judge cleared a Haddonfield Little League player to return to the field. (Canva/Haddonfield Little League) loading...

Marco Rocco, of Haddonfield, tossed his bat in the air on July 16 after his sixth-inning, two-run homer in the final of the sectional tournament. Marco was ejected and suspended for a game over what the family was told were actions deemed “unsportsmanlike” and “horseplay.”

The family sought an emergency temporary restraining order that would allow him to play in the New Jersey state tournament that starts on Thursday.

Judge Robert Malestein ruled hours before the scheduled game that Marco could play.

“I am going to grant temporarily the injunctive relief,” Malestein said. “I am going to allow him to play in tonight’s game.”

Malestine agreed there was a double standard when it came to punishing or promoting bat flipping.

“By punishing this youngster on this occasion and not him on the two prior occasions, or by punishing this youngster and not others, who are on the website and on the social media website, of the X website of Little League baseball, it appears they engaging in an application of their rules which would appear to be arbitrary and capricious,” Malestein said. “Which is, would be, an abuse of discretion.”

⬛ 10 rescued from shipwrecked sailboat – 'wild, wild situation'

Sailboat after crashing against a jetty in the Townsends Inlet in Avalon 7/23/25 Sailboat after crashing against a jetty in the Townsends Inlet in Avalon 7/23/25 (Matthew Wolf) loading...

⛵ An Avalon Yacht Club sailboat tried to return because of windy conditions

⛵ The engine stopped working, causing it to drift towards a jetty

⛵ The head of the Avalon Beach Patrol said 40 lifeguards were part of the rescue

AVALON — Ten people were rescued Wednesday after their sailboat was smashed to bits against a jetty in rough water.

Avalon Beach Patrol Capt. Matthew Wolf told New Jersey 101.5 that a mayday call came around 11 a.m. from the Townsend Inlet bridge operator.

A sailboat's engine had stopped working as it tried returning to the Avalon Yacht Club.

The sails were not up, causing the boat named "What Exit" to drift toward the 8th Avenue Jetty. Eight teens and two adult instructors were aboard.

"We immediately blew a run, which is our kind of emergency code for an emergency. Everybody starts running in that direction. We alert EMS so we get other agencies involved. And we called the Coast Guard," Wolf said. "I saw the mass of the sailboat up against the rocks, and it was on the inlet side. And I thought to myself, 'this is not going to be good."

⬛ Thousands of immigrants to be detained at Fort Dix, military says

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst sign, letter from Defense Secretary to Re. Herb Conway Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst sign (The Lakewood Scoop), letter from Defense Secretary to Re. Herb Conway (NJ Spotlight) loading...

✔ Up to 3,000 immigrants to be housed at NJ joint base

✔ They will be held pending deportation

✔ NJ Reps. vow to inspect the facility

A memo from the U.S. Department of Defense is proving more details about the housing of 'illegal aliens' at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

In the memo, Col. Anthony Fuscellaro, executive secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense, outlines what type of detainees will be housed at the base and who will be responsible for providing care and security.

Initially, the memo says, 1,000 detainees will be housed at the joint base, but up to 3,000 could eventually be confined at the site.

The memo also goes into detail about the types of detainees that will be sent to the Joint Base.

"Single adult non-high threat illegal aliens" with "a nexus to transnational criminal organizations or criminal drug activity" will be confined at Fort Dix, according to Fuscellaro's memo.

The tie to "criminal organizations or criminal drug activity" is required under federal law to allow the military to provide assistance to government agencies.

Depatment of Defense officials say the Department of Homeland Security, not the military or troops at the base, will oversee all operations connected to housing the detainees. Contractors with Immigration and Customs Enforcement could also be used to provide security, food and medical care.

Immigrants are expected to remain at the Joint Base for up to 14-days before boarding deportation flights.

