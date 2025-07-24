Vile pornography and racist comments shared in NJ election debate meeting

Vile pornography and racist comments shared in NJ election debate meeting

A hacker disrupted an online meeting to discuss who would host New Jersey's gubernatorial debates this fall. (Canva/Townsquare Media)

TRENTON — An online meeting to discuss who would host New Jersey's gubernatorial debates this fall ended abruptly on Thursday when a hacker interrupted the session with a brief outburst of racist comments and pornographic videos, officials said.

The state's Election Law Enforcement Commission had scheduled the meeting to hear from media companies and other partners seeking to sponsor the debates. The meeting had been marred by a variety of noises before the disruption occurred.

“Internet hackers perpetrated a vile and shocking breach of public trust," the commission said in a statement. "ELEC ended the meeting as quickly as possible and offers its apologies to all who witnessed the attack.”

The commission notified the governor's office and the state Attorney General's Office about the disruption and said it is seeking a full investigation into the incident.

Officials said they will reschedule the meeting about who will host the two debates for gubernatorial candidates and one for the lieutenant governor hopefuls.

SEE ALSO: Atlantic City politician guilty of election fraud back in prison

Celebrities who vowed to leave the United States after the election

Rumors are flying that Bruce Springsteen has vowed to leave the country if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election. He didn’t say it.

But false promises of leaving the country if a celebrity didn’t get their way has been a real thing and not always said in jest.

Here’s a list of famous people who promised to leave the country if Trump were elected. I hope you didn't bet money on them leaving since none did.

Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Filed Under: NJ election 2025
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM