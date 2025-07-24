PRINCETON — Local officials and residents were left in turmoil after an immigration raid on Thursday rounded up more than a dozen people.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at a workplace on Harrison Street at 6:45 a.m.

Overall, 15 people were detained, Princeton officials said on the borough’s Facebook page, citing the ICE field office director.

“Please know that ICE did not notify the Municipality of Princeton or the Princeton Police Department of their presence or actions. Please know that the Princeton Police do not participate in federal immigration enforcement,” municipal officials said in the same update.

A self-billed grassroots migrant justice organization, Resistencia en Accion NJ, said that the ICE agents arrived in a white van and detained workers from a landscaping company.

“We understand that news like this may be alarming, and we want to assure you that we are committed to keeping our community informed," Princeton officials added in their Facebook statement on Thursday.

Edison workplace raid by ICE detained 20 people

Just over two week ago, ICE agents arrived at an Edison warehouse and detained 20 workers who were identified as unauthorized immigrants from South American countries.

Five of the people taken into custody were issued final orders of removal by an immigration judge.

ICE agents have detained restaurant owners in Haddon, Mont

In March, the longtime owner of a Chinese restaurant in the Skillman area of Montgomery was detained by ICE agents.

Ming Xi Zhang, aka “Sushi John,” the owner of YaYa Noodles, legally entered the U.S. more than 20 years ago. Federal agents allege he “violated the terms of his lawful admission.”

A Camden County restaurant owner was also detained at an ICE facility for two weeks, before finally being released on bond.

The February arrest of Emine Emanet, co-owner of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, sparked a community outpouring of support and fundraising for the family's legal expenses.

In January, ICE agents also showed up at a Newark fish market, called Ocean Seafood Depot.

Several workers, including a U.S. military veteran, were detained as Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the raid, alleging violations of the Fourth Amendment.

