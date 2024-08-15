Former NJ cop sentenced for drunken crash that killed 2

An off-duty cop that lost control of a vehicle while driving drunk will spend years behind bars for the deadly mistake.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office says that Amitoj Oberoi, 31, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of vehicular homicide.The two victims were passengers in the vehicle that Oberoi was driving.

The Somerset resident pleaded guilty in June. He was also sentenced for driving while intoxicated.

The sentence stems from a crash that occurred at around 6:20 a.m. on Aug. 27, 2023. According to authorities, Oberoi was driving an Audi along Route 27, at a high rate of speed, when he lost control.

SEE ALSO: NJ police department is disbanding due to staffing shortage

Two rear-seat passengers died in the crash. Carlos A. Perez-Gaytan, 24, of Somerset, was thrown from the Audi, and North Brunswick resident Victor Cabrera-Francisco, 20, was trapped inside the vehicle.

Oberoi was a member of the Edison Police Department at the time of the crash. He was suspended due to the charges, pending the outcome of the case.

Oberoi must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott