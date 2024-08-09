NJ police department is disbanding because of staffing shortage

⚫ A police department doesn't have enough manpower to operate properly

⚫ A county-run agency will take over soon

⚫ The department's current officers will transfer to the agency that's taking over

The police department for a .22 square mile borough would have to force officers to work 12 hour shifts seven days a week in order to provide proper services for residents, so the plan is to consolidate with a county-run law enforcement agency in the coming weeks.

As things stand now, the department doesn't have the manpower to operate as an accredited organization after Sept. 1.

Camden County Commissioners on Thursday announced that the Woodlynne Police Department will disband due to a severe staffing shortage.

The Camden County Police Department, which has had oversight of the local police department for years, will be taking over for the department that currently serves 2,900 residents and businesses.

“Ironically, this is why we originally formed the Camden County Police Department in 2013 because of the failure of the Collingswood PD and Woodlynne PD shared service agreement in 2009,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “Today we have agreed to assist Woodlynne and support them in providing sustainable policing services that the taxpayers in the town deserve and ensure that we are providing a well-trained agency that is committed to building community and focused on engagement with residents.”

An audit of the agency's operations found that "deficiencies and shortfalls were rampant," according to Camden County officials. A report suggests issues related to training, school security, officer evaluation, security of evidence, and more.

The county police department plans to be ready to help by Sept. 1. The borough's current officers will be consolidated into the county operation, along with three officers moving through the Monmouth County Police Academy.

The county police department says it has managed to reduce violent crime in Camden by more than 45% and homicides by almost 70% since 2012.

