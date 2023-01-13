NJ crash between pickup and car kills woman, injures 2 passengers

PENNSAUKEN — A horrific crash involving two vehicles has left a 19-year-old passenger dead and another in critical condition.

Grace Lopez, of Woodlynne, was killed in the Wednesday night collision, Pennsauken Police said.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to River Road and Springfield Avenue, where the crash between a 2008 Honda Civic and a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck sent all occupants from both vehicles to the hospital with injuries.

In addition to Lopez's death, one passenger was in critical condition while another was in stable condition as of Friday. It was not immediately disclosed whether all the passengers had been in the same vehicle.

The incident remained under investigation.

NBC 10 Philadelphia had footage from the harrowing scene, showing the sedan and pickup both destroyed.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

