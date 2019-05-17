Foodie Friday – Eric Scott’s BBQ Ribs and Beans
It’s another Foodie Friday, and with Memorial Day right around corner I have a great recipe that combines two great foods with my two favorite cooking methods: the grill and the slow cooker.
What could be better than fall-off-the-bone ribs and barbecued baked beans?!
You’ll start with a dry rub for the ribs and giving them a nice char on the grill, then lay them in a slow cooker with baked beans and you have a featured meal for your BBQ or a great take-along dish to a friend’s house!
You can even kick it up with some spicy mini corn muffins.
Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it’s made!
Shopping List:
- One rack pork ribs (or more if you’re feeding a big crowd!)
- 1 large (or three small) cans of your favorite baked beans
- 2 bottles of your favorite BBQ sauce
- Olive oil
For the Rub:
- Two tbsp. coarse salt
- Two tbsp. coarse ground pepper
- 1 tbp. smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp. garlic powder
- 1 tbsp. ground thyme