Fluffy picks both local winners!

My dog fluffy has been forecasting football games for the past few years and this week he picked both the New York Jets to beat the Denver Broncos which they did 34-16 and the Carolina Panthers to beat the New York Giants 33-31, (much to my chagrin.)

There had been talk that Fluffy usually leans right, much like some say about his father, but this time each pick was in a different direction. This week expect Fluffy to forecast the Thursday night Giants-Eagles game. Followed by the Jets hosting the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 1:00. Hopefully the only luck the Colts bring is named Andrew and he hasn't had much of it lately.

