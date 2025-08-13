Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

Clear skies and mild temperatures made it a perfect night to view the Perseid meteor shower Tuesday night in New Jersey.

However, a lot of people who had their eyes turned skyward got an extra show.

Around 10:30, reports began of a super bright light in the sky.

Was it a super big and bright meteor or a UFO?

Space.com reports it was actually the launch of a large Vulcan rocket that lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It was the largest Vulcan rocket ever launched by the United Launch Alliance and was reportedly carrying an experimental military navigation satellite.

TRENTON – State officials have temporarily suspended the license of a Mercer County nurse accused of groping several patients at an area hospital.

Andre Maureece Angus, a registered nurse who worked at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, was arrested in December.

He was charged with three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, involving three separate incidents of alleged sexual contact between September 2023 and March 2024.

Angus allegedly groped or inappropriately touched the genital area of three male patients under his care, state prosecutors said.

He has been fired since sometime around his arrest.

☀️5 swimmers were rescued Monday night in Seaside Heights; one drowned

☀️Seaside Heights officials will evaluate ocean conditions nightly

☀️If conditions warrant, the beach will be completely closed

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — With a heat wave underway and a hurricane possibly impacting New Jersey, this shore town is getting tough with after-hours swimmers.

Five people had to be rescued by firefighters and some lifeguards on Monday night after most of the guards went home, according to Mayor Tony Vaz.

A 30-year-old man from Trenton drowned.

Vaz said that until the end of the summer season, borough officials will confer with the chief of lifeguards about ocean conditions to determine if the gates to the beach will be completely closed after 5 p.m. when lifeguards go off duty. Signs in English and Spanish will discourage swimming if no lifeguard is present.

"We're going to put extra patrols at the closing with police to make sure that the people that are in the water get out if its rough. If they don't listen, they'll be ticketed, and if they don't listen, after the ticket, they'll get arrested," Vaz said.

Hey, here's a tip for the kids: Don't mess with the American Flag. And, if you must do that, don't get caught on camera. Oh, if you didn't know, it's 2025 and cameras are EVERYWHERE.

Police in Ocean City are asking for the public's help in identifying two young men caught on camera.

Officially, police aren't saying that the two stole American flags, but the photo they've shared seems to make that fact pretty obvious. The police say they're looking for the pair as part of a theft investigation.

If you can help police, you're urged to call them at 609-525-9131. You can also send an email to dlancaster@ocnj.us. Police say you can remain anonymous.

✅ The John Basilone Parade Committee had no accounting of how money was spent

✅ Police investigated and found no criminality

✅ The borough council has tabled a proposal to fund the parade

RARITAN BOROUGH — The John Basilone Parade, which has long been part of this quiet blue-collar borough's proud identity, is under investigation after a councilman suggested that hundreds of thousands of dollars could be unaccounted for after years of poor or nonexistent record keeping.

The annual parade honors Basilone, who served in the U.S. Army until 1937 and then joined the Marines in 1940 during World War II. He grew up in Raritan Borough and was the only enlisted member of the military to earn both the Medal of Honor and the Navy Cross. He returned to action after receiving the Medal of Honor and was killed in action.

There are no spending records available since the first parade in 1981, according to Councilman Adam S. Armahizer, a Marine veteran.

TAP into The Breeze said the matter was investigated by borough police, which found no criminality but referred the matter to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office, which does not comment on ongoing investigations, according to Mayor Nicolas Carra.

The parade committee's treasurer has resigned.

