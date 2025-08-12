Did These Two Young Men Steal American Flags in Ocean City?
Hey, here's a tip for the kids: Don't mess with the American Flag. And, if you must do that, don't get caught on camera. Oh, if you didn't know, it's 2025 and cameras are EVERYWHERE.
READ MORE: The Gem of Cape May County: The Cape May Zoo
READ MORE: The Snobbiest Places in South Jersey
Ocean City, New Jersey, Police looking for 2 suspects
Police in Ocean City are asking for the public's help in identifying two young men caught on camera.
Officially, police aren't saying that the two stole American flags, but the photo they've shared seems to make that fact pretty obvious. The police say they're looking for the pair as part of a theft investigation.
If you can help police, you're urged to call them at 609-525-9131. You can also send an email to dlancaster@ocnj.us. Police say you can remain anonymous.
Again, who would dare mess with the American flag? And, it's someone else's American flag!
New Jersey Needs a Buc-ee's
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly
Most Popular Baby Names According To Social Security Administration
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal