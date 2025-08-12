Staying in an unfamiliar place can be stressful, but some places are better than others at making you feel welcome and able to get a good night’s sleep.

Using TripAdvisor data, the experts at SleepJunkie were able to pinpoint the best hotels in America based on how ideal the sleep is.

Several factors were considered, including the comfort of the mattress, room temperature, noise levels, and humidity.

Best hotels in New Jersey for sleep

Of the top 200 in the U.S., four Garden State hotels were honored.

The Flanders Hotel, Ocean City

This beachfront suite hotel delights families and couples alike—especially when it's time to rest. As reviewers note: ‘Absolutely amazing! The suite had the most comfortable beds!!" and "We slept very well in the king size bed and woke ready to enjoy the boardwalk each morning.’

Congress Hall, Cape May

America’s oldest seaside resort is still setting the bar for comfort. Guests wrote: ‘The beds are extremely comfortable and guarantee a good night’s sleep. We will always return." and "The rooms are quaint and delightful! Beds are wonderful with the best pillows for a great night’s sleep.’

Daddy O Hotel, Long Beach Island

Chic and cozy, this beachside hotel wins big on bedding. A guest raved: ‘I seriously wanted to take the bed home with me, it was like sleeping on a cloud.’

The Asbury Hotel, Asbury Park

Trendy and very close to the beach with unexpectedly great rest. As one guest said: ‘We had a fantastic stay! Our room was spotless, the bed was incredibly comfortable, and most importantly, the air conditioning kept us perfectly cool during a brutal heatwave.’

Check out these hotels and catch some Zzz's!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

