Rescue Teams Rush To Save Swimmers At Jersey Shore
❗ Multiple rescues in rough surf off Jersey Shore
❗ A person drowned off an unguarded beach
Rescue crews have been kept busy in recent days due to rough surf and dangerous rip currents.
The red flags were flying all day Monday with swimmers cautioned not go into the water above their knees.
Lifeguards had left for the day at the Webster Avenue Bech in Seaside Heights around 5 p.m.
An emergency call came in just before 7 p.m. Multiple swimmers were in distress in the rough surf. At least one man had been dragged by a rip current.
Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief Tim Farrell told NJ.com rescuers were on the scene in less than two minutes. Six people were rescued.
They then found a man half submerged in the water, and brought him to shore via jet ski where life saving measures were undertaken.
He was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River a short time later.
The remaining individuals are recovering.
Farrell says the tragedy is a reminder to take warnings about rough surf and rip currents seriously and never swim off an unguarded beach. He says there were at least 12 rescues off unguarded beaches over the weekend.
