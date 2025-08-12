❗ Multiple rescues in rough surf off Jersey Shore

❗ A person drowned off an unguarded beach

Rescue crews have been kept busy in recent days due to rough surf and dangerous rip currents.

The red flags were flying all day Monday with swimmers cautioned not go into the water above their knees.

Lifeguards had left for the day at the Webster Avenue Bech in Seaside Heights around 5 p.m.

An emergency call came in just before 7 p.m. Multiple swimmers were in distress in the rough surf. At least one man had been dragged by a rip current.

Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief Tim Farrell told NJ.com rescuers were on the scene in less than two minutes. Six people were rescued.

Seaside Heights rescue crews pulled seven people from the water on 8/11/2025. Rescue crews pulled seven people from the rough surf off Seaside Heights on 8/12/25 (Screengrab via jerseyshorefireresponse/Facebook) loading...

They then found a man half submerged in the water, and brought him to shore via jet ski where life saving measures were undertaken.

He was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River a short time later.

The remaining individuals are recovering.

Seaside Heights rescue crews pulled seven people from the water on 8/11/2025. Rescue crews pulled seven people from the rough surf off Seaside Heights on 8/12/25 (Screengrab via jerseyshorefireresponse/Facebook) (Inset: Robert Connor with permission) loading...

Farrell says the tragedy is a reminder to take warnings about rough surf and rip currents seriously and never swim off an unguarded beach. He says there were at least 12 rescues off unguarded beaches over the weekend.

NJ Mosquitos and what colors make them bite you the most Plus the colors that help repel them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

What to know about the spotted lanternfly and the tree of heaven in New Jersey This is especially important now since the Spotted Lanternfly appears to be spreading to more parts of New Jersey. The tree of heaven is a very likely place to find those egg masses come fall. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom