This might be a case of FOMO.

Who

If you haven’t heard, to spare you that fear of missing out, there is a popular chain that serves only breakfast and lunch, never dinner, called First Watch. As in the early morning work schedule on a ship for example.

They debuted in New Jersey in Cherry Hill about 5 years ago. At that time they had over 200 locations across the country.

In that short time they have doubled. Over 500 locations across the United States and they’re growing exponentially in the Garden State. So fast that just days ago I told you how a 10th Jersey location was opening in Paramus at Bergen Town Center.

Already, plans for an 11th New Jersey location have been announced.

What

They explain their concept this way:

"First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch, and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its 'Follow the Sun' culinary philosophy, First Watch's chef-driven menu rotates five times a year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon.”

Where

In addition to that upcoming Paramus one and that first one in Cherry Hill, other First Watch locations are Brick, Eatontown, Marlton, Montvale, Morris Plains, Sewell, Sicklerville, and Union.

Their 11th announced New Jersey location will be in Deptford. It will be found at 1755 Deptford Center Road.

When

While no firm date has been given, the company says it will join the party sometime in 2026. When it opens, like the others, it will operate daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Why

We already covered how their menu will always change. You’re not going to get bored here. And the freshness? Here’s how seriously they take it. Their kitchens don’t even have microwaves or heat lamps.

With soon to be 11 locations, you have no excuse not to try them.