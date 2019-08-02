Fire captain stole nearly $100K meant for volunteers, cops say

ELMWOOD PARK — A fire captain stole $98,000 meant for volunteer firefighters and their families, Bergen County prosecutors say.

Robert E. Daubenberger, 57, surrendered to police on Monday. The Elmwood Park Fire Department alerted police in April to the missing funds.

Investigators say Daubenberger, who served as treasurer, stole at least $48,000 from the accounts of Fire Company 2 and another $50,000 or more from the Elmwood Park Fireman’s Relief Association.

Prosecutors say he spent the money on personal expenses.

He was charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and fourth-degree tampering with records.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

