Fire captain stole nearly $100K meant for volunteers, cops say

Robert E. Daubenberger was charged in July 2019 with stealing from an Elmwood Park fire company. (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office)

ELMWOOD PARK — A fire captain stole $98,000 meant for volunteer firefighters and their families, Bergen County prosecutors say.

Robert E. Daubenberger, 57, surrendered to police on Monday. The Elmwood Park Fire Department alerted police in April to the missing funds.

Investigators say Daubenberger, who served as treasurer, stole at least $48,000 from the accounts of Fire Company 2 and another $50,000 or more from the Elmwood Park Fireman’s Relief Association.

Prosecutors say he spent the money on personal expenses.

He was charged with third-degree theft, third-degree forgery and fourth-degree tampering with records.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Bergen County, Crime, Elmwood Park
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top