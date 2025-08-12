When you think of financial distress, what's the first thing that comes to your mind? It might be a handful of things depending on your situation.

Probably the most common one though might be this simple question. How am I going to pay for this? That could relate to groceries, utilities, mortgage, rent, or pretty much everything in general.

RELATED READ: Buy now pay later loans rise as grocery prices climb in NJ

When it comes to New Jersey, it's very easy to relate to this. Not only are some living in the Garden State worried about how they're going to financially make it to the next month, they're also worried about how expensive New Jersey is just to live in.

New Jersey is expensive, but...

Although we can all relate to the high taxes of this state, apparently we're much better off financially then we give ourselves credit for. At least, according to the latest WalletHub study we are.

Think about this age old statement for just a moment. The grass is not always greener on the other side of the fence. In fact, sometimes that grass is downright dead. It's like when you get a new job only to discover it's not what you initially thought it would be.

When it comes to this study, think of it like moving out of state to escape financial distress. The lawn on New Jersey's side of the fence is apparently a bit greener than we initially thought.

Financial Stress - Money Flying United States and New Jersey Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

New Jerseyans are in good shape

According to the latest results, New Jersey is the 44th most financially distressed state in the nation. That means the citizens in 43 other states are having a harder time meeting their financial obligations then we are.

The state where it's citizens are experiencing the most financial distress is Texas. As for the least? Surprisingly, that's Hawaii (full study results can be found here).

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025 In the first quarter of 2025 alone, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs. By July, the number of layoffs had well more than doubled. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Hidden affordable NJ beach offering food, music, ferry & more It's one of the best hidden hot spots for New Jersey Shore locals located in Highlands, Monmouth County. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.