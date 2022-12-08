MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police.

The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.

Surveillance footage shows two individuals around 1:30 a.m., using a side door to enter the home and take the key fobs, before opening a garage and each driving off in one of the high-end vehicles, according to TapInto.

Police said that the side door was not locked, as reported by Patch.

Battle against auto theft spike

The state has been dealing with an alarming rise in auto thefts — in 2021, New Jersey saw 14,320 vehicles stolen — the most since 2012.

By May, auto thefts statewide in 2022 were already on pace to be at least 50% greater than in 2020.

Around the same time, New Jersey began allowing police officers to again chase suspected auto thieves, at least through the end of the year.

The state also has announced a $10 million investment in license plate recognition technology, through a grant program to fight motor vehicle theft.

Some of those funds were being earmarked for State Police to set up cameras along major roadways.

The technology would also be installed at both fixed locations throughout New Jersey and mounted on mobile units.

Montclair tips

In the Monday theft, police said that one of the individuals on camera was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood up and dark colored pants.

The second was wearing a dark, two-toned coat, a hat with a hood over it, dark colored pants and a backpack, as reported by News 12.

Anyone with potential information can contact Montclair Police Detective Steven Mateo at 973-509-4721.

