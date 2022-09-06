Holmdel, NJ cops in two high-speed chases with luxury cars

Holmdel police pursued two SUVs at speeds reaching over 90 mph during the Labor Day weekend.

Early Monday morning, police chased a Porsche SUV that was suspected of being involved in attempted car thefts and burglaries after the driver took off when told to stop by police.

The pursuit went through several residential streets on the south side of the township, heading for the Garden State Parkway. A police supervisor broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The Porsche was last seen traveling northbound on the Parkway.

Holmdel police also chased a BMW SUV reported to have been stolen in Freehold Township after a home break-in early Saturday morning.

The BMW passed through Middletown on West Front Street at 100 mph heading towards Route 520, where it struck a marked Holmdel police vehicle. The BMW kept going after injuring the officer.

The officer who was struck was treated at Bayshore Medical Center and was released.

Despite police being able to use a device to deflate three tires, the BMW made it back to Newark where the occupants ran away. The SUV was recovered and brought back to Holmdel.

Attempted thefts common in Holmdel

There have been several attempted car thefts in Holmdel during the summer, including an incident on August 21 in which suspects entered a home on Round Hill Road through the garage. A homeowner confronted the suspects, who took off in an SUV.

Suspects in a black BMW SUV who threw a rock through the window of another home on Palmetto Court on August 25 fled when an alarm went off. The SUV led police on a chase "well over 100 mph," according to police.

New Jersey made changes to its policy governing police chases with increases this year in the number of stolen cars.

Acting Attorney General Matt Platkin announced on April 29 changes to his office’s vehicular pursuit policy that will allow pursuits at least through the end of 2022 based on the commission of several additional crimes, including car theft and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Other circumstances that will allow pursuits are unlawful weapon possession, possession of a gun or explosive device for an unlawful purpose, burglary of a home and bias intimidation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Exciting news for winery enthusiasts in South Jersey