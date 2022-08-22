Holmdel, NJ homeowner confronted would-be vehicle thief, police say
HOLMDEL — Police are looking for the people responsible for attempting to steal a vehicle from a home on Round Hill Road in broad daylight.
According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Dodge Durango (pictured above) with tinted windows, at a high rate of speed, after one of the suspects made their way into the kitchen portion of the residence "where they were confronted by the homeowner."
According to a Facebook post by authorities, the unknown suspects entered the home through a garage door Sunday afternoon, before 1:15 p.m., in an attempt to a steal a vehicle.
Authorities did not reveal how many suspects were involved, or a description of those allegedly responsible.
No one was injured during the encounter; police say the investigation is ongoing.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.