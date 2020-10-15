Feds charge: Postal worker stole $15K in cash, checks from mail

MAPLEWOOD — Another postal worker in New Jersey has been charged with a crime, this time with stealing almost $15,000 worth of checks from the mail and cash from the Post Office, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Mark Gregory Jr., 27, of East Orange, worked as a janitor in the Maplewood post office where he is accused of stealing the money and checks from March to July 2019.

Federal prosecutors said Gregory deposited the checks into bank accounts he controlled and spent the cash. One of the stolen checks was a federal tax refund check for nearly $1,000.

Gregory was charged with one count of bank fraud and two counts of theft of government property. He faces a possible 30-year prison term and a fine of up to $1 million fine plus a maximum of 10 years and $250,000 for theft of the tax check.

Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny was charged by Carpenito earlier this month with discarding mail, including 99 general election ballots sent from the County Board of Elections and intended to be delivered to West Orange residents.

