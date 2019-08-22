FBI wiretaps bust 20 in cocaine-crack sting in 9 Jersey Shore towns
Federal officials have charged 20 people with being part of a cocaine-crack operation that stretched from Cliffwood in Monmouth County to Brick in Ocean County.
The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday said the FBI used court-authorized wiretapping techniques to listen to phone calls and read text messages between the suspects.
Prosecutors say Damion Helmes, 39, of Cliffwood, got his cocaine supply from Derrick Hayes, 37, of Neptune Township, and Dequan Copeland, 40, of Red Bank. Investigators say Helmes turned a portion of the cocaine into crack and supplied it to other dealers.
Officials said the drug-dealing conspiracy took place in Cliffwood, Keansburg, Matawan, Keyport, Red Bank, Long Branch, Neptune Township, Asbury Park and Brick.
Of the 20 people charged, Keith Logan, 38, Long Branch, remained at large on Thursday.
Suspects and charges:
Damion Helmes, 39, of Cliffwood
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Derrick Hayes, 37, of Neptune Township
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Dequan Copeland, 40, of Red Bank
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Dawn Stephens, 38, of Keansburg
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Shantay Walker, 42, of Howell
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Keith Logan, 38, Long Branch
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Shamar Dudley, 40, of Long Branch
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Cassius Williams, 26, of Keyport
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Tonya Underwood, 46, of Matawan
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Michelle Torrez, 44, of Matawan
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Elizabeth Conover, of 28, of Laurence Harbor
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Curtis Jenkins, 36, of Keyport
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Ralph Lee, 40, of Keyport
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Jermaine Hicks, 39, of Wall
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Skyler Rogers, 35, of Cliffwood
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Terry Haupt, 35, of Neptune Township
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Amad Jones, 37, of Long Branch
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Eric Yarbrough, 28, of Keansburg
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Rondell Hill, 35, of Lakewood
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine
Malcolm Gatson, 43, of Cliffwood
— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.