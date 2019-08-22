FBI wiretaps bust 20 in cocaine-crack sting in 9 Jersey Shore towns

Federal officials have charged 20 people with being part of a cocaine-crack operation that stretched from Cliffwood in Monmouth County to Brick in Ocean County.

The U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday said the FBI used court-authorized wiretapping techniques to listen to phone calls and read text messages between the suspects.

Prosecutors say Damion Helmes, 39, of Cliffwood, got his cocaine supply from Derrick Hayes, 37, of Neptune Township, and Dequan Copeland, 40, of Red Bank. Investigators say Helmes turned a portion of the cocaine into crack and supplied it to other dealers.

Officials said the drug-dealing conspiracy took place in Cliffwood, Keansburg, Matawan, Keyport, Red Bank, Long Branch, Neptune Township, Asbury Park and Brick.

Of the 20 people charged, Keith Logan, 38, Long Branch, remained at large on Thursday.

Suspects and charges:

Damion Helmes, 39, of Cliffwood

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Derrick Hayes, 37, of Neptune Township

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Dequan Copeland, 40, of Red Bank

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Dawn Stephens, 38, of Keansburg

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Shantay Walker, 42, of Howell

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Keith Logan, 38, Long Branch

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Shamar Dudley, 40, of Long Branch

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Cassius Williams, 26, of Keyport

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Tonya Underwood, 46, of Matawan

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Michelle Torrez, 44, of Matawan

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Elizabeth Conover, of 28, of Laurence Harbor

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Curtis Jenkins, 36, of Keyport

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Ralph Lee, 40, of Keyport

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Jermaine Hicks, 39, of Wall

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Skyler Rogers, 35, of Cliffwood

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Terry Haupt, 35, of Neptune Township

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Amad Jones, 37, of Long Branch

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

Eric Yarbrough, 28, of Keansburg

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Rondell Hill, 35, of Lakewood

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 280 grams of crack cocaine

Malcolm Gatson, 43, of Cliffwood

— Conspiracy to Distribute or Possess with Intent to Distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine

