FBI shoots kidnapping suspect in Leonia, NJ, reports say

An armed suspect in a kidnapping in Philadelphia was shot and killed by law enforcement at a house in Leonia, according to several reports.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that the suspect was shot around 6 a.m. as part of an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The individual who had been kidnapped was not injured, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Law enforcement sources told NBC New York the shots were fired by FBI agents and the FBI's SWAT team was involved in trying to make an arrest.

The FBI's Newark office on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

