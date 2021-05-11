FBI agents, Homeland Security at Robbinsville Hindu temple

ROBBINSVILLE — FBI and Department of Homeland Security agents descended Tuesday morning at a large Hindu temple.

Agents showed up at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Main Street in before 8 a.m. and plan to be there the rest of the day, according to township spokesman John Nalbone.

He said Robbinsville police and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office were not involved in the activity.

“The FBI is there on court authorized law enforcement activity. No further comment," FBI spokeswoman Doreen Holder told New Jersey 101.5 in an email.

The temple and its headquarters in Piscataway on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more comment.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce Development issued a stop work order on April 30 against Cunha’s Construction Inc. and owner Nuno Cunha based on repeated and ongoing violations of state wage and hour laws after visits to the BAPS temple in Robbinsville and Edison.

