Father killed with son behind the wheel in South Brunswick, NJ crash

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A father was killed after his son made what appears to have been an improper turn in front of a dump truck, officials said.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 522.

The red sedan traveling east was struck about 12:30 p.m. when the driver made an improper left turn in front of the westbound truck at Kingston Lane, Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said.

The family is from South Brunswick but Ryan did not disclose their names. The son was hospitalized in critical condition. The teenage daughter was being treated for serious injuries.

Video of the crash shows the truck veering toward a bank parking lot after hitting the car. The top of the car had to be cut off in order to free the victims.

First responders at a crash on Route 522 in South Brunswick 8/2/22 (South Brunswick police) First responders at a crash on Route 522 in South Brunswick 8/2/22 (South Brunswick police) loading...

Two fatal crashes in the past month

It is the fourth fatal crash in South Brunswick this year, according to State Police records.

Helmetta Fire Chief Christopher Acs, of Jamesburg, was struck and killed July 12 while riding a motorcycle on Georges Road at Summerfield Boulevard. Maheshkum Kuniyil, 48, of the Dayton section of South Brunswick was issued two motor vehicle summons — failure to yield right of way at an intersection and for obstructing the passage of other vehicles.

On June 15, Dean Battaglia, 53, was fatally hit by a vehicle while he was doing work on the shoulder of Georges Road outside the Crossroads Middle School. Shamantha Bolla, 18, of the Monmouth Junction section, was charged with second-degree reckless death by auto.

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on Route 1 about 12:40 a.m. March 12 when it struck the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 56-year-old Somerset man.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Spirit Halloween is back: Here's where to find them in NJ A list of towns throughout New Jersey where you can find Spirit Halloween stores for 2022. Towns are listed in alphabetical order. Click or tap on the town names for more details.