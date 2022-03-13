Police: NJ man dies after Route 1 car and tractor-trailer crash in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County man was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer very early Saturday, according to township police.

A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 1 around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, South Brunswick police said, when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer driven by a 56-year-old Somerset man.

Members of the Monmouth Junction Fire Department were among first responders to the crash just past New Road. They managed to free the driver from the car, which was stuck underneath the trailer.

The New Brunswick man, whose identity was not publicly disclosed as of Sunday, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related to the crash was urged to call South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-329-4646.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.