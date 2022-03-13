Police: NJ man dies after Route 1 car and tractor-trailer crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County man was killed in a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer very early Saturday, according to township police.
A 40-year-old New Brunswick man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Route 1 around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, South Brunswick police said, when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer driven by a 56-year-old Somerset man.
Members of the Monmouth Junction Fire Department were among first responders to the crash just past New Road. They managed to free the driver from the car, which was stuck underneath the trailer.
The New Brunswick man, whose identity was not publicly disclosed as of Sunday, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information related to the crash was urged to call South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau at 732-329-4646.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
