Volunteer NJ fire chief killed on motorcycle in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The chief of Helmetta's volunteer fire department was struck and killed while riding a motorcycle on Monday.

According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Jamesburg resident Christopher Acs was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a 2019 Honda Odyssey.

Acs, 47, was traveling northbound on Georges Road at the time of the incident, authorities said.

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by a close family friend and with the blessing of the Acs family, Acs leaves behind a wife, a 15-year-old daughter, and an 11-year-old son.

The fund was set up to benefit the victim's children.

"Having grown up in Helmetta and as current Fire Chief of the Helmetta volunteer fire department, he leaves behind a community mourning his loss, and enormous shoes to fill," campaign creator Aimee Linke wrote. "Chris was very giving of his time and talents and would often help friends and family without the need for thanks or acknowledgment. Now it’s time to call upon his village – of friends, family, colleagues, and firefighters to help support his family."

An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing, the prosecutor's office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman First-Class Gassman of the South Brunswick police at 732-329-4000 x7432, or Detective Brennan of the prosecutor's office at 732-745-4328.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

