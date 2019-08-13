MOUNT LAUREL — A home invasion early Tuesday left a man injured and his daughter struck in the head.

Mount Laurel police told CBS Philly a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg at the home on Ethel Lawrence Boulevard around 3 a.m., and his 18-year-old daughter was hit in the head with an unknown object after two men broke into their apartment.

The men ran away after the incident and the injured pair was hospitalized, police told 6 ABC Action News.

Other residents were at home but were not affected by the incident, police told 6 ABC Action News.

Messages for Mount Laurel police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office were not immediately returned.

