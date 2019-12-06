Farewell to a fallen hero — Rest in peace Msgr. Lowery

Msgr Philip Lowery passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 70. He had served as the Chief Chaplain for the New Jersey State Police for the past 23 years.

My wife Jodi and I got to know him through conversation at the numerous Law Enforcement events we attend throughout the state. He was a giant among men. He was a kind, thoughtful and strong leader for cops across our state.

His impact as a spiritual leader crossed party and ideological lines and he always made time to engage in meaningful dialogue. Truly a hero who was there through thick and thin for our Troopers over the past couple decades. I know the members of our State Police are still reeling as they digest his loss. But I also know they are stronger having known such a good man.



I told a quick story about one of our interactions with Msgr Lowery on the show Thursday. He will be missed, but never forgotten. #RIP

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: