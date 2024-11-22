Loaded gun found in fanny pack near NJ high school

🔴 Police say a loaded handgun was found near a New Jersey high school

🔴 It was hidden in the bushes in a fanny pack, according to officials

🔴 Two students have been arrested

UNION TOWNSHIP — Two Union High School students have been arrested after a loaded gun was found inside a fanny pack in the bushes near the school, according to police.

Woodeberlens Audies, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, both from Union, have been charged with illegal possession of a handgun, and possession of a handgun that was defaced.

Just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 21, Union Township Police reported receiving a call from a resident who found the fanny pack in the bushes near Stahuber Drive. Police said the satchel had a loaded handgun in it, with the serial number scratched off.

After looking at video footage taken from a home near the scene with external cameras, police said they saw what appeared to be two students hiding the fanny pack.

Authorities went to Union High School and told the principal about their investigation. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police said school staff, including the school’s resource officer, identified the two students in the surveillance video. The students were removed from their classes and arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 908-851-5030.

