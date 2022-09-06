NJ family: Devoted teen mom of baby girl dies from laced drug

MAHWAH — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the baby daughter of a young mother who died after taking a fentanyl-laced painkiller, according to her family.

Olivia Sybesma, 19, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter, Layla Rose, according to a GoFundMe organized by Alyssa Adler.

Marlaina Sybesma told the Daily Voice that her daughter had taken a Percocet that was unknowingly laced with fentanyl.

The grieving mother shared the report on Facebook to a local group Pascack Valley Online Garage Sale, writing of the deadly pill, “The person who sold her this lives in Hillsdale.”

“Please talk to your children,” she added.

“She had such a passion for helping people, with a goal in mind of becoming a nurse someday. But her greatest passion was the love of her life, her daughter Layla Rose,"

according to the 19-year-old's obituary.

Born in Ridgewood, she was a graduate of Mahwah High School, where Olivia had been part of marching band and the basketball team.

She is survived by her daughter, her parents, siblings, other relatives and a fiancé.

Visitation hours were planned for Tuesday afternoon at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home in Franklin Lakes, ahead of a funeral service on Wednesday at Rockpoint Community Church in North Haledon.

