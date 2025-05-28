Is it the money? Is it the melting pot?

It's both.

There is a huge, growing trend happening in New Jersey. Increasingly, families are living in multigenerational households, where three generations, and sometimes even more, reside under the same roof.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

According to a recent study by Deeds.com using U.S. Census Bureau data, New Jersey ranks 6th in the nation for this trend. This means 4.46% of Garden State homes have at least three generations living there. That translates to 157,000 out of the state's 3.5 million households.

We already knew that New Jersey is incredibly expensive, which is why it became the number one state for grown children still living at home with their parents. Here, 42.7% of adults 18 to 34 years old continue to live with their parents. It's not an independence problem. It's a financial problem.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

So it only makes sense that those sane economic realities have resulted in the exploding trend of even more generations living together. But it's not only money.

We also have a high number of foreign-born residents here. Such a diverse population includes immigrant communities from Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, where multigenerational living had already been a cultural norm.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

The only states where this is happening even more than here are Maryland, Delaware, Texas, California, and Hawaii, with Hawaii being number one. So if you're going to be selling your home and it happens to include an in-law suite, you might be sitting pretty.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is now listed at $14.95 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019. Gallery Credit: Brendan McLaughlin

Take a look in NJ's most expensive mansion for sale For $33 million, you could get this ornate, opulent mansion in Mahwah, NJ. Take a look inside! Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

Sayen House and Gardens is great for a day-trip Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈