With real estate being snapped up the way it is here in New Jersey and buyers bidding for homes in a frenzy, it is rare to see a home that sits on the market not selling and then have to reduce its price.

Zillow.com / Sonja Cullaro, Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, Inc.

But that’s the case with New Jersey’s most expensive mansion, listed in 2020 for 39 million. It can now be bought for a cool 33 mill. You don’t see many $6 million price reductions in this real estate market!

It’s been a while since I wrote about the magnificent Darlington mansion in Mahwah, New Jersey. It’s still the most expensive house for sale in New Jersey and using the term “house” to describe this property is kind of misleading.

It’s a magnificent and rare Gatsby-esque estate which was built in 1907 but has been restored down to the door knobs. With 50,000 square feet of living space and 12 acres of grounds, the home has a spellbinding view of the Ramapo mountain range, something that will make you feel that you are far from New Jersey.

The home contains 21 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and rare and exotic woods and stonework make up its craftsmanship. Don’t forget its huge rooms like its great hall, library, movie theater and billiard room. Oh, and where would you take your afternoon tea if it were not for the opulent tea room?

Zillow.com / Sonja Cullaro, Christie's International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, Inc.

Enjoy a exercise session in the mansion’s indoor lap pool along with a spa and a massage after in its dedicated massage room. Some of the outdoor amenities include an outdoor pool with Cabana (natch) tennis court and eight car garage. I know, I know. What do you do with your other four cars?

See the full listing here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.