If you don’t understand that fall is by far the best season, I gotta ask… who hurt you?

For those of us who get it, we all have a place or an activity that gives us a bit of a fall boost when we need one. Where are the most popular? Gunther Volkswagen Delray Beach did a survey to find out.

They asked over 3,000 people where their favorite place to go is to get their fall on. Whether it's cinnamon baked goods or pumpkin spice lattes, fall lovers have a special spot.

The Able Baker The able Baker via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

The Able Baker

The number one in New Jersey is The Able Baker in Maplewood. How can fall be denied when they’re offering things like pumpkin chocolate chip bread, apple coffee cake, and pumpkin scones?

You’ll find them at 187 Maplewood Avenue in Maplewood, New Jersey. They’re open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In second place is Battleview Orchards in Freehold.

Battleview Orchards Battleview Orchards via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Battleview Orchards

As described in the report: "The rows of trees stretch into the distance, families move at their own pace, and the air carries that familiar mix of cider and fallen leaves."

You’ll find them at 91 Wemrock Road in Freehold.

I can say from personal experience: this place is great. A true central Jersey staple.

They’re open every day except Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Last but not least in third place is Van Gogh’s Ear Café in Union. Described as “quirky, artistic energy that softens into pure coziness once autumn rolls in.

Van Gogh’s Ear Café Van Gogh’s Ear Café/ Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Van Gogh’s Ear Café

The glow of lights against cooler evenings, the steady murmur of conversation, and the comfort of a warm drink make it feel like a seasonal refuge.”

They’ve been there since 1996 at 1017 Stuyvesant Ave., Union. You can get your fall fix weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., except closed Mondays. And Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

So bust out your ankle boots and cardigans and go get your fall fix.

