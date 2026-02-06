The new and first-ever Krystal will open at 2200 Route 22 East in Union.

The restaurant is scheduled to open on March 2, 2026, and is led by brand partner Victor Cruz, a former New York Giant wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion. Victor is bringing his beloved sliders to New Jersey, his home state.

In talking about New Jersey, Victor Cruz says, “This is home. I have always believed in showing up, working hard, and giving back to the community that shaped me, and I can’t wait to share it with friends, neighbors, and a whole generation of fans.”

Krystal is hiring

Hiring events will take place throughout February. The hiring events are scheduled for February 11 - 12 from 10 - 5 p.m., and February 17 – 20 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

I have had Krystal burgers when I had business or pleasure in Memphis or Nashville. They are like White Castle here in the northeast, but more flavorful, and the Krystal shakes are very good.

Who is Krystal?

Krystal Restaurants is headquartered in Atlanta.. They bill themselves as the original quick-serve restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers are served hot off the grill on the iconic square bun. They have been serving them up since 1932. They are in 13 states with nearly 300 restaurants, with more expansion planned.

In 2025, QSR Magazine ranked Krystal in the Top 50 Contenders list.

In 2025, the USA named Krystal a runner-up for Best Fast-Food Breakfast.

For more information on Krystal, visit: krystal.com

