We are just over a week into October, so we are fully in spooky season.

Pumpkin spice is everywhere, leaves are changing colors, but the most fun of all? People are putting out creepy decorations outside their homes.

I’ve been loving driving to and from work and seeing everyone’s various Halloween displays. With every day there’s another one going up, and I’m here for it.

Halloween Decorations Photo by chris robert on Unsplash loading...

I’ve seen huge skeletons, giant werewolves, and (this is new, at least for me) several inflatable octopuses (octopi? Whatever, you know what I mean).

It’s always a delight to see how others decorate their homes in preparation for trick-or-treaters, so wouldn’t it be nice to be treated for your hard work?

Halloween Decorations Photo by chris robert on Unsplash loading...

Win lottery tickets for showing us your Halloween decorations

Show us your Halloween display for a chance to win a $20 pack of scratch-off tickets from New Jersey Lottery.

It’s easy to do: all you have to do is upload a photo to the form below. Please note that submitting your photo permits us to post the picture in a follow-up article (I want to show off your spooky work!).

Halloween Decorations Photo by Clint Patterson on Unsplash loading...

(I just ask that you please take your photos horizontally instead of vertically. Thank you!)

I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations! The contest will be going on until Oct. 24, so you have time to submit your pics.

Halloween Decorations Photo by Oxana Melis on Unsplash loading...

Must be 18 years of age or older to win.

Happy Halloween!

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈