Send a pic of your Halloween displays for a chance to win a prize
We are just over a week into October, so we are fully in spooky season.
Pumpkin spice is everywhere, leaves are changing colors, but the most fun of all? People are putting out creepy decorations outside their homes.
I’ve been loving driving to and from work and seeing everyone’s various Halloween displays. With every day there’s another one going up, and I’m here for it.
I’ve seen huge skeletons, giant werewolves, and (this is new, at least for me) several inflatable octopuses (octopi? Whatever, you know what I mean).
It’s always a delight to see how others decorate their homes in preparation for trick-or-treaters, so wouldn’t it be nice to be treated for your hard work?
Win lottery tickets for showing us your Halloween decorations
Show us your Halloween display for a chance to win a $20 pack of scratch-off tickets from New Jersey Lottery.
It’s easy to do: all you have to do is upload a photo to the form below. Please note that submitting your photo permits us to post the picture in a follow-up article (I want to show off your spooky work!).
(I just ask that you please take your photos horizontally instead of vertically. Thank you!)
I’m looking forward to seeing your decorations! The contest will be going on until Oct. 24, so you have time to submit your pics.
Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Happy Halloween!
