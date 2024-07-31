🏰 Fairy Tale Forest first opened in 1953 and closed in 2003

There's good news and bad news about the reopening of an iconic New Jersey attraction.

Fairy Tale Forest, which closed in 2003, will be back in business with a soft opening on Thursday, Aug. 8 of its Brothers Grimm-themed cottages, according to the park's website. A post on the park's Facebook page for hiring a cook, counter help & park hosts/entertainers drew positive comments about the park's reopening.

"Been waiting for this place to reopen. I used to go as a kid can't wait to take my children there," one person said online.

"The forest was our son's favorite place to visit. We were so sad when it closed. We will come back to see you all soon," another said.

"I can't wait to go! I'm a grown adult now but am looking forward to taking a trip down memory lane," another commented.

Owner Christine Vander Ploeg told NorthJersey.com that the attraction's rides and a full-service restaurant are not part of the initial reopening plans. A snack bar will be open for refreshments at first.

Cottage at Fairy Tale Forest

A place in music history

The park first opened in the Oak Ridge section of Jefferson and West Milford in 1953 built by her father Paul Woehle, Sr., who immigrated to the U.S from Germany, according to the park website. It included over 20 cottages with a Brothers Grimm theme showing models of scenes from other children's literature.

Expansion over the years included the addition of a three-ring circus, Santa's Village and Shoe Cobbler during the 60s and 70s.

Eventually the crowds began to dwindle and the park began to feel closed in 2003.

One of the park's claims to fame is Mariah Carey's use of the park to film the video for her iconic holiday tune "All I Want For Christmas is You" in 1993, according to its website.

NJ.com in 2020 reported the park was ready to reopen in March but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

Christine Vander Ploeg did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's emails and phone messages about the park.

