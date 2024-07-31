Freehold Twp schools investigate cyberattack, cause not disclosed

✅ A "cyber security" incident closed Freehold Township schools for one day

✅ Superintendent Neal Dickstein promised a "transparent" investigation

✅ A letter to the district did not disclose the origin of the attack or the full findings

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A school district crippled by a "cyber security" incident in January has released a statement about its investigation.

Freehold Township schools were closed on Jan. 29 after "technical issues to a cybersecurity incident in our network environment" affected access to networks "crucial for daily operations."

Superintendent Neal Dickstein did not disclose at the time the extent of the systems affected but told parents that when school reopened the following day there would be no email, the only communication to the district's eight schools would be via telephone with the main office and students should leave their Chromebooks home. He promised transparency in the investigation into the incident.

In a letter to parents obtained by New Jersey 101.5 the reasons for the incident are still a bit cloudy.

ALSO READ: Pack of assailants attack customers with chairs at NJ restaurant

Freehold Township School District, message sent about cybersecurity incident Freehold Township School District, message sent about cybersecurity incident (Google Street View) loading...

No sensitive data was 'compromised'

The letter said that the district conducted an "extensive, detailed review of the data that was impacted by this incident," according to Dickstein.

"We are pleased to report that no sensitive data or personal information for any

current students or staff was compromised in this event. It is the district’s policy not to collect or store any sensitive information on our network, and this is evidence that our policies and procedures are effective at protecting the data for our students, families, and staff," Dickstein wrote.

The cause and origin of the incident or if any ransomware was involved was not disclosed by Dickstein. The superintendent did not disclose what specific systems were impacted or how long it took to return the network to normal.

Dickstein said the district has implemented "additional safeguards and enhanced security measures" to make sure a cyber security issue does not happen again. Policies and procedures regarding the networks's security have also been reviewed and enhanced.

The superintendent on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Freehold Township High School, which is part of the Freehold Regional High School School District, is not affected by the incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott