Is there school tomorrow in Freehold, NJ? Hacking meltdown continues

It's not known yet if Freehold Township schools will reopen Tuesday following a "cybersecurity incident" that led to a shutdown on Monday.

Parents were notified late Sunday night that all classes would be canceled due to "technical issues to a cybersecurity incident in our network environment."

School officials have not disclosed any additional information about the incident including the extent of the impact on school functions.

Questions about the incident for law enforcement were referred to the district.

Several parents in a Facebook parent group were concerned about the number of snow days used by the district so far this year and how additional days missed will be made up.

Freehold Township High School, which is part of the Freehold Regional High School School District, is not affected by the incident.

